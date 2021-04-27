Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

