Maecenas Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $2,949.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

