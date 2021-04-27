Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of MGA opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Magna International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

