MaidSafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.32 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC on major exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $436.36 million and $1.32 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00277472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.01036997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00717029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.32 or 1.00033961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

