Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.05

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as high as C$7.10. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$7.05, with a volume of 164,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.54.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.