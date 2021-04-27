Malibu Boats (MBUU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

