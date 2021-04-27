Manchester United Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,916 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.
NYSE MANU opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.