Manchester United Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,916 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the typical daily volume of 114 put options.

NYSE MANU opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.68 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.90. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth about $4,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

