Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Trading Up 14.2%

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) was up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 107,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 44,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

The company has a market cap of C$223.97 million and a PE ratio of 21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

