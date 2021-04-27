Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.82 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.43.
Shares of MANH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 462,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.60.
In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
