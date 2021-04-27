ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $9,558,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

