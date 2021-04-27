ManTech International (MANT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ManTech International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

MANT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

