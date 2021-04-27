MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $33.38 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.38 million and $2.29 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00275041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.94 or 0.01036093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,802.12 or 0.99798892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.