MAPS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $110.82 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $735.68 or 0.01340885 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

