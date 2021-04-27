Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) received a C$3.50 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.16.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.51. 314,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,852. The company has a market cap of C$532.71 million and a PE ratio of -63.25. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 18.96.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

