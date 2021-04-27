Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.85). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,606. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

