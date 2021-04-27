Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 3.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after acquiring an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

