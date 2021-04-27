Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

