MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

MKTX stock opened at $505.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.02 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.