Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $46,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

