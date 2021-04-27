Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $41,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 351,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.67 and a one year high of $128.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.35.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

