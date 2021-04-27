Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.80

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.80 and last traded at $131.51, with a volume of 20104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.20.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

