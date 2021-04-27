Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2021

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $357.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $358.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

