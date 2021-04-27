Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 247.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $65.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

