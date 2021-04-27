Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

MASI stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

