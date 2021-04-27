Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.
MASI stock opened at $242.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.19. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
