Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.830-3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of MASI traded down $13.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 985,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.19. Masimo has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

