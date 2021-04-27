Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,929 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Mastercard worth $327,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $259.51 and a 52-week high of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $386.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

