MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.51% of MasterCraft Boat worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.