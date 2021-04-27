Match Group (MTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

