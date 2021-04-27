Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.74

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LON:MTMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.74 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Matomy Media Group shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it engages in domain monetization and mobile digital advertising to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

