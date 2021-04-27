Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.64. 13,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 793,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.