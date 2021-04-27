Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.46

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,415 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 26.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,913,000 after purchasing an additional 171,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $479,558,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

