Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $233.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

