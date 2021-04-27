Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 356.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The company has a market cap of $152.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.15.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

