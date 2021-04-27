Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 50,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $303.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

