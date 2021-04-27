Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09.

