Mayville Engineering (MEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect Mayville Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Mayville Engineering has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

