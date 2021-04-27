McAfee (MCFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCFE stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

