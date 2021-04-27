McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

