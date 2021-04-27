McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.64. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

