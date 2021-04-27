McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.26 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average of $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

