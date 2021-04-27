McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Decreased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $233.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.