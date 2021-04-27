McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,122 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.35. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

