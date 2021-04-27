McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $70,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

