Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,193.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,197.22. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

