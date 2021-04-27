Mdex (MDX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $251.20 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $552.89 million and approximately $251.20 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00005257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00061739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00273252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.91 or 0.01043947 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.04 or 0.00709484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.43 or 1.00601250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.