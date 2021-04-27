MDU Resources Group’s (MDU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Williams Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDU. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

