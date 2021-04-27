MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $42.96

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $41.92. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 1,061 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

