Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 7,805 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,970,757.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.
- On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.
Medpace stock traded down $27.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $196.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 557.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 313.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
See Also: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.