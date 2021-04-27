Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 7,805 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,805 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,486,930.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,970,757.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,782.74.

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Medpace stock traded down $27.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $196.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 557.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 313.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $46,379,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

