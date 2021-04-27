Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.240-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.67.

MEDP traded down $27.57 on Tuesday, reaching $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 913,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

