Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.23. 44,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

